Photo Release: Bangkok Bank receives three Excellence Awards for 2017 from the Finance Ministry and the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA)Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday March 8, 2017 09:55
Bangkok Bank Executive Vice-President Sa-Ard Theerarojanawong (4th from left) and members of the Bank's treasury team accepted awards from the Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission Rapee Sucharitkul (4th from right) during the ThaiBMA Best Bond Awards 2016 ceremony organized by the Thai Bond Market Association. Bangkok Bank won a total of three awards including two Ministry of Finance Awards for 'Best Primary Market Contributor', given to a financial institution achieving the highest allocation of government bonds in the primary market, and 'Best Secondary Market Contributor', given to a financial institution achieving the highest trade value of government bonds in the secondary market. The Bank also won the ThaiBMA Award for 'Best Bond Dealer', given to the financial institution with an outstanding performance in making the most trades in government and corporate bonds in the secondary market in the previous year. The awards recognize the dedication and outstanding achievements of the Bank and participants in the bond market, promoting the development and growth of Thailand's bond market.
