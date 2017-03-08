Photo Release: KBank makes headway with new debit card application feature via K-Mobile Banking PLUS

Bangkok--8 Mar--KASIKORNBANK Ms. Noppawan Jermhansa, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, said the Bank reinforces its No.1 position in the digital banking market by making headway in debit card service, offering a feature which allows the customers to apply for the card via K-Mobile Banking PLUS, saving the bother of visiting the bank—"Just Touch! Your Card Will Come to You!" The service also ensures the customers of secure card delivery and activation. Apply today via K-Mobile Banking PLUS or contact K-Contact Center at 02-8888888. The Bank aims to issue one million new debit cards this year.

KBank makes headway with new debit card application feature aiming new one million cards in 2017 KASIKORNBANK rolls out a new feature on K-Mobile Banking PLUS, allowing customers to apply for a debit card without visiting the Bank, not to mention more privileges coming with the card. This year, the Bank eyes additional one million cards, which will...

Photo Release: KBank makes headway with new debit card application feature via K-Mobile Banking PLUS Ms. Noppawan Jermhansa, Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, said the Bank reinforces its No.1 position in the digital banking market by making headway in debit card service, offering a feature which allows the customers to apply for the card via...

