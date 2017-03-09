Photo Release: SCB reaffirms leadership in debt market with three awards from ThaiBMA

Bangkok--9 Mar--Siam Commercial Bank

Siam Commercial Bank was honored with yet another three awards at the Thai Bond Market Association's Best Bond Awards 2016 ceremony. The honors comprised Best Bond House 2016 for excellent debt transaction services in the primary and secondary markets; Top Underwriter 2016 for seven consecutive years (2010 – 2016) for a high level of confidence from private issuers, enabling the Bank to register the highest value in private long-term debentures in 2016; and Deal of the Year award for outstanding debentures jointly arranged with other underwriters for Berli Jucker PCL. At the award ceremony, SCB was represented by Mr. Pornthep Panyarachun (Center), Executive Vice President of the Capital Markets Division and Mrs. Asmaporn Panjanavaporn (4th from left), Senior Vice President of Debt Capital Markets, on hand to receive the awards fromMr. Rapee Sucharitkul (4th from right), Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand. The awards were created to honor firms and personnel showing distinction in debt securities transactions, as selected by a judging committee and more than 150 parties related to debt markets, and serve to inspire those in related fields to work for the development of sustainable growth in the debt market.