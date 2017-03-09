Photo Release: SCB Securities supports the children of the Foundation of the Blind in Thailand

Bangkok--9 Mar--Siam Commercial Bank To continue its commitment to support children, SCB Securities Co., Ltd. (SCBS) recently held yet another "SCBS Does Good Deeds for Children" campaign to donate money, necessary supplies, and old calendars to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under the patronage of H.M. the Queen. Old calendars can be used to make vocabulary cards, braille books, and other learning media for visually impaired children. Representing SCBS were Ms. Boontip Kritchaikul (5th from right), Managing Director, Head of Equities; Ms. Benjamas Deevee (4th from left), Assistant Managing Director, Head of Corporate Support; Ms. Aroonthip Trakoolrittidech (4th from right), Assistant Managing Director, Operations Group; and SCBS staff and management to present money and supplies to Mrs. Rospon Niwatwong (5th from left), Vice President of the Foundation for the Blind. SCBS also hosted lunch for 150children supported by the foundation.

