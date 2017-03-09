Krungsri and Central Group Join Forces in the Launch of Central The 1 Credit Card and Central The 1 First Choice CardOffering Top Notch Privileges to Satisfy New Generations with Fast-Paced Lifestyles

Bangkok--9 Mar--Market-Comms

Krungsri Group joins hands with Central Group to announce the new pivotal cooperation to extend Krungsri Consumer's role as the main financial service partner of Central Group. The two groups also launch today the new products Central The 1 Credit Card and Central The 1 First Choice Card. Aimed to be the ultimate lifestyle tool that answers all the needs of new generation, these two new co-branded cards offer top notch privileges from all stores under Central Group and Krungsri Consumer's partner stores while members can collect The 1 Card points with every purchase.

Krungsri President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Noriaki Goto reveals at the launch of the new credit card products at Central Embassy: "Krungsri strongly believes in strengthening our business together with our partners. On the occasion that Central Group expresses their trust in us, renewing our cooperation which extends Krungsri Consumer's role as the main financial service partner of Central Group, we then create these new co-branded products "Central The 1 Credit Card" and "Central The 1 First Choice Card" which offer unrivalled gains. This shows our mutual unwavering commitment in always providing our customers with better services and products. As a member of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), the world's leading financial institution, Krungsri will look to leverage our strong global network and our extensive network as a leading financial service provider in Thailand to further strengthen our relationship and growing business together with Central Group on both local and global scale."

Mr. Prin Chirathivat, Deputy CEO, Central Group discloses "Central Group is the largest retail operator in Thailand, comprising Retail, Property Development, Wholesales, Hotels & Resorts and Restaurants. For 70 years, we have been dedicated to serve our customers with excellent products and impressive services. We need to understand their needs and customize the best shopping experience to meet their expectations and to create relationship and satisfaction. For more than 10 years, we have developed "The 1 Card" to serve as a tool for our loyalty program. It has become our strongest Data Center for us to understand customer insight.

"Central The 1 Credit Card" is a new phenomenon combining our credit card and The 1 Card, allowing customers to enjoy shopping at all retail shops within Central Group and participating in partnerships with The 1 Card to earn points and many more benefits. "Central The 1 Credit Card" will replace Central Credit Card and Robinson Visa Card to offer a multitude of desirable privileges that maximally meet our customers' needs.

"Central The 1 Credit Card" is moreover a remarkable synergy of all the business units within Central Group, offering up to x4 "The 1 Card" points, discounts, and many more enticing privileges. It is the first credit card ever to earn "The 1 Card" points anywhere, anytime and not just at Central Group with 4 unique styles to choose to match cardholders' lifestyles.

Another significant cooperation between Central Group and Krungsri Group is "Central The 1 First Choice", offering two-month 0%-interest installment payment privileges at all department stores and shops under Central Group as well as enjoying double The 1 Card points when shopping at Central Group's participating shops.

Stressing the appealing perks of the new co-branded products from Krungsri and Central Group, Mr. Thakorn Piyapan, Chairman of Krungsri Consumer, discloses: "The main concept of Central The 1 Credit Card and Central The 1 First Choice Card is 'Lifestyle Code' in the sense that cardholders will get a multitude of desirable privileges that facilitate their use of the preferred credit card in greater aspects, possible with the strength of the two groups combined, plus those of our partners. With these industry-leading cards, we aim to tap into wider target groups, preferably younger generations. Given the exclusive benefits of these two co-branded cards, coupled with Krungsri Consumer's indisputable expertise in the credit card and personal loan sector, we are confident that our customers will have an ultimate user experience like no other."

"Apart from unparalleled benefits from every business of Central Group, Central The 1 Credit Card also offers many more enticing privileges from countless participating Krungsri Consumer's partner merchants in 3 major categories: restaurants, travel and extended payment plan (EPP). For example, discounts at leading restaurants and shops nationwide, tourism and hospitality-related service providers, plus 0% interest installment payment program for up to 10 months at participating Krungsri Consumer's partner stores. Central The 1 Credit Card members will also get a wide array of Worldwide MasterCard privileges at more than 43.3 million locations around the globe including discounts and benefits at leading shops, restaurants, airlines, hotels, etc. As for another new product 'Central The 1 First Choice Card', it breaks new ground with the unprecedented '0% Plan on Demand' shopping code offering two-month 0%-interest installment payment privilege for every minimum 1,000 Baht purchase of products and services under Central Group. Likewise, holders will get special x2 The 1 Card points for every purchase at participating stores under Central Group."

For detailed information on the benefits of these two cards, please visit their websites. Check out details of Central The 1 Credit Card at www.centralthe1card.com and Central The 1 First Choice Card at www.firstchoice.co.th.