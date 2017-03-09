KTC is fully engaged in the automobile market, offering great privileges in collaboration with 20 partners.

Bangkok--9 Mar--Krungthai Card

Mr. Chaiyapol Glitayawanit, Vice President – Credit Card Busines "KTC" and Krungthai Card Public Company Limited joined hand with 20 automobile partners on the "Car Lovers Indulgence"campaign. Two privileges are being offered to members purchasing a new car or looking to care for their current one.

First privilege: Members purchasing a new car with Toyota will enjoy double happiness under the "KTC & Toyota Drive Me to Japan" campaign. Firstly, for 10,000 Baht paid on the reservation for a Toyota vehicle, members will be granted 10,000 KTC Forever Rewards points. Secondly, members will stand the chance of winning a 6-day, 3-night Japan travel package for two people, valued at 100,000 Baht. There are eight prizes for a collective value of 800,000 Baht. Members can participate by texting "TQ", followed by a space and 16-digit credit card number to 061 384 5000. This registration can be completed at www.ktc.co.th/TOYOTA as well. The campaign runs from now until April 15th, 2017.

Second privilege: Three offers are made on automobile care. Firstly, members can pay for the maintenance of their vehicle over a period of up to 10 months with the KTC FLEXI option. Secondly, members can earn up to 300 Baht cashback when paying every 10,000 Baht in installments with the KTC FLEXI option. Thirdly, members can use 1,000 KTC Forever Rewards points to claim 12% cashback on every 1,000 Baht spent. There are 19 participating partners across Thailand: B-Quik, Bridgestone A.C.T, Cockpit, Autoboy, Goodyear, Tire Plus, Yokohama, Dunlop, Kenwood, Pioneer, Sony, Clean Square, Wizard Auto Care, Energy Reform, PTT Fit Auto, MMS Bosch Car Service, Vox Film, V-Cool by 27 Speed and Lamina by Car Furnish. To register, text "AD", followed by a space, 16-digit credit card number and either "#1" for cashback or "#2" for cashback and use of rewards points. Alternatively, members may register online at www.ktc.co.th/autoextra2017. The campaign runs from now until June 15th, 2017.

For more details and conditions, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.