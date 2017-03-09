Photo Release: Bangkok Bank donates 29th school building to school in Bueng Kan province

Bangkok--9 Mar--Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Director H.S.H. Prince Mongkolchaleam Yugala (6th from right), Executive Vice President Apichart Ramyarupa (5th from left), and Senior Vice President Patima Chavalit (4th from left), together with Bank executives and staff, joined a ceremony for handing over its 29th school building, to Choomchonbannonsomboon School (Bangkok Bank 29) in the northeastern province of Bueng Kan. The donation was received by representatives of the province including Bueng Kan Governor Mr. Pisut Busayapanpong (5th from right), Bueng Kan Primary Educational Service Area Office Representative Niphon Thindonmu, and School Principal Somporn Teehokham, as well as teachers, students and local people. Bangkok Bank provided a budget of Baht 4.2 million for the construction of the school building along with related facilities and equipment. The Bank initiated the project for donating school buildings to rural areas in 1975, and has since donated school buildings to 29 schools in 28 provinces across Thailand. The Bank continues to maintain these school buildings so that they remain in good shape and conducive to the learning of young people. The project reflects the Bank's determination to support education, which is a vital element for the country's development.