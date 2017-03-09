Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Obtains License for Establishment of Its Representative Office in Yangon, Myanmar

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Obtains License for Establishment of Its Representative Office in Yangon, MyanmarStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 17:03
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), called on U Kyaw Kyaw Maung (right), Governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar, in Naypyitaw City of Myanmar on March 6, 2017 for the presentation of a license for EXIM Thailand's establishment of a representative office in Yangon, Myanmar. EXIM Thailand's representative office in Yangon, Myanmar is scheduled to open by April 2017 to work in collaboration with Thailand's relevant government agencies as part of the "Thailand Team" in promotion and support of Thai trade and investment in Myanmar by facilitating both start-up and expansion endeavors of Thai entrepreneurs.
