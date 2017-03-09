Bangkok--9 Mar--

HappyFresh to invest over THB 100 million in 2017! Company's new MD aims to grow Thailand business by over 500% this year. Customers in Bangkok can now shop over 100,000 products from more than a dozen partner stores on HappyFresh app & website. HappyFresh is Bangkok's #1 Online Supermarket.

Mr. Benjamin Koellmann, who was one of the founders of the company and previously served as Group Chief Operating Officer at the company's Indonesian headquarters from 2014-2016, recently returned to HappyFresh as Managing Director of the company's Thai subsidiary, HappyFresh (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

For 2017, Mr. Koellmann announced a change in strategy for the company focused primarily on awareness and growth, including a change in branding that will position HappyFresh as Bangkok's #1 Online Supermarket in consumers' minds. While Mr. Koellmann noted that HappyFresh is already the dominant multi-store online supermarket platform offering the largest assortment of grocery products and fastest delivery in Bangkok, he also revealed that the company continues to set aggressive growth targets and plans to grow its business more than fivefold by the end of 2017.

To achieve these ambitious targets, Mr. Koellmann stated that the company is willing to invest over THB 100 million this year, has already more than tripled its delivery workforce since Mr. Koellmann's arrival in mid-January, and has brought on-time deliveries to over 90%. The company has also brought on new partners and further expanded the assortment of all of its existing partners, increasing for example its assortment for Tesco from previously 8,000 products to now over 20,000 products, which is even more than are available on Tesco Lotus' own online offering.

HappyFresh Thailand currently partners with several large retailers such as Gourmet Market (The Mall Group), Tesco Lotus, and Big C, offering these retailers' full in-store assortment, including fresh and frozen products, with same-day delivery. HappyFresh also partners with many specialty stores such as Bei Otto German Delicatessen, Company B, Sunshine Market, Jagota Gourmet Experience, Food Glorious Food, Wine Now, and many other providers of specialty, organic, and imported food & beverage products.

HappyFresh's app and website are available in both English and Thai, and the company serves a wide range of customers across many nationalities, backgrounds, occupations, and ages. However, per Mr. Koellmann, HappyFresh's major customer groups currently tend to be young mothers, busy professionals, as well as the many expatriates who call Bangkok their home, with the majority of customers being between 25-45 years old. HappyFresh delivers to almost all areas of Greater Bangkok, but a majority of orders tend to generate from the central areas of Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathorn, and surroundings.

"HappyFresh has big advantages over other online supermarkets in terms of assortment, quality, and delivery speed. Because we work with multiple partners, we can offer over 100,000 different products across dozens of categories, ranging from fresh & frozen products, to beverages, snack, dry goods, to even household supplies, health & wellness, and beauty & personal care products. If you can buy it at one of our partners offline, you can find it on HappyFresh.

We use professionally trained personal shoppers to pick only the best quality products for our customers. These shoppers undergo a rigorous training program teaching them how to pick only the freshest and highest quality products at the store. They will also inform the customer if anything has run out of stock and will suggest suitable replacements. With our in-house delivery fleet, we can deliver customers' orders extremely fast, fresh, and whenever it best fits their schedules. We can deliver as fast as next hour, or customers can pick any one-hour delivery slot on the same day, next day, or conveniently book it up to 5 days in advance.

The company's Co-Founder and Managing Director also remarked

"This year, the company's marketing strategy in Thailand will focus on performance marketing and content marketing, coupled with various other marketing campaigns and promotions that will increase awareness of our service, improve access to our target customer groups, and boost their recognition of our brand. Online shopping behavior in Thailand has huge growth potential. Customers are rapidly shifting from traditional shopping to online shopping, as they are starting to become aware of online shopping's convenience and time-saving. Online retail is already making up around 10-15 percent of the total grocery market in some parts of Europe, the US, and even China. We expect a similar development to take place in Thailand and Southeast Asia in general over the next few years, even if today the share is still below 1% in most of our markets. If you consider this growth potential in combination with the fact that household spending on groceries is five times larger than spending on fashion or electronics, the size of this opportunity becomes very clear. We are confident that online retail will continue its rapid growth and we will see tremendous development in our sector over the next 3-5 years. For 2017, HappyFresh prepares to boost all aspects of its marketing activities and plans to launch several marketing campaigns through various online and offline channels, the latter including exciting events around greater Bangkok, partnerships with well-known local and global brands, as well as collaborations with Thai and international celebrities. With all this activity, Bangkok residents will surely see and hear a lot more about HappyFresh this year!"

A survey of HappyFresh customers revealed that online shoppers have significantly larger shopping baskets than traditional offline customers, mainly due to the ease and speed of shopping online, as well as the convenience of having everything delivered to your doorstep and not having to carry it home. HappyFresh does not impose a minimum order size, so customers may order as much or as little as they need. However, Mr. Koellmann remarked that HappyFresh's average transaction value is close to 2,000 baht, with individual orders reaching up to 20,000 baht and more. Another distinctive feature of HappyFresh is the company's money back guarantee. If customers are not satisfied with the service or the quality of any products delivered by HappyFresh, they will be granted an immediate refund for those products. According to Mr. Koellmann, this money back guarantee is one of the key decision factors for new customers choosing to try HappyFresh for the first time. Mr. Koellmann, however, added that due to the professionalism of HappyFresh's personal shoppers and delivery fleet, customer complaints are rare and product quality complaints account for less than 0.1% of all orders.

HappyFresh offers its customers payment via credit card or cash-on-delivery, without any additional charges.

Customers can download the HappyFresh mobile app on Android via the Google Play Store, iOS via the Apple App Store, or shop directly on the company's website at: https://www.happyfresh.co.th/

