KTC delights shoppers with up to 15% on-top discount throughout the year at leading department stores across Thailand.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday March 9, 2017 17:27
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President – Credit Card Business, says, "We had been monitoring KTC credit card spending in the department store categories throughout 2016. Compared to the year 2015, the overall growth was 15%, with more members usingKTC Forever Rewards points to claim discount for products. Our partner department stores have also launched new branches in Bangkok and other major provinces. This is why we are running the KTC Happiness Forevercampaign for the third consecutive year for the benefit of all shopping members anywhere in Thailand."
To this end, KTC credit card members spending with their card at participating department stores and using the same amount of KTC Forever Rewards points as the transaction amount of that sales slip will be eligible for 12% discount from Monday through Thursday and 15% discount from Friday through Sunday.Members using a KTC credit card at Central, Emporium, Isetan, Paragon and all branches of Robinson and The Mall in Thailand, as well as Blue Port Hua Hin, Tokyu Paradise Park, Zen at Central World, Siam Discovery (Open Space Zone or DCR only) and Em Quartier (QSTADIUM and QURATOR zones only). There is no limit on the maximum amount of points to be used.This offer is valid from now until December 31st, 2017
Latest Press Release
HappyFresh to invest over THB 100 million in 2017! Company's new MD aims to grow Thailand business by over 500% this year. Customers in Bangkok can now shop over 100,000 products from more than a dozen partner stores on HappyFresh app & website....
DUBAI (S&P Global Ratings) March 9, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it has revised its outlook on Qatar-based Industries Qatar QSC and on Nakilat Inc. to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'AA-' long-term corporate credit ratings on...
HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) March 9, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B+' long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by KWG Property Holding Ltd. (BB-/Watch Neg/--; cnBB+/Watch...
TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) March 9, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on Japan-based electronics maker Sony Corp. and overseas subsidiary Sony Global Treasury Services PLC to 'BBB' from...
SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) March 9, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today raised its local currency long-term corporate credit rating on PT Astra International Tbk. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We also raised our long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on...