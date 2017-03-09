KTC delights shoppers with up to 15% on-top discount throughout the year at leading department stores across Thailand.

Bangkok--9 Mar--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President – Credit Card Business, says, "We had been monitoring KTC credit card spending in the department store categories throughout 2016. Compared to the year 2015, the overall growth was 15%, with more members usingKTC Forever Rewards points to claim discount for products. Our partner department stores have also launched new branches in Bangkok and other major provinces. This is why we are running the KTC Happiness Forevercampaign for the third consecutive year for the benefit of all shopping members anywhere in Thailand."

To this end, KTC credit card members spending with their card at participating department stores and using the same amount of KTC Forever Rewards points as the transaction amount of that sales slip will be eligible for 12% discount from Monday through Thursday and 15% discount from Friday through Sunday.Members using a KTC credit card at Central, Emporium, Isetan, Paragon and all branches of Robinson and The Mall in Thailand, as well as Blue Port Hua Hin, Tokyu Paradise Park, Zen at Central World, Siam Discovery (Open Space Zone or DCR only) and Em Quartier (QSTADIUM and QURATOR zones only). There is no limit on the maximum amount of points to be used.This offer is valid from now until December 31st, 2017

For more information, please call KTC Phone at KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 Ext. 6 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.