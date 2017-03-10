Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Genius Academy 2017 to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs Business Excellence

Bangkok--10 Mar--EXIM BANK

Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (second right), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with Dr. Pasu Loharjun (center), Director General of Department of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, who presided over the opening ceremony of "Genius Academy 2017" program at Siam Paragon Shopping Center. Held by Department of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, the program aimed to provide 200-day training to entrepreneurs from various businesses under the supervision of professional coaches to promote their entrepreneurial prowess before placing their products for market testing in international trade fairs. EXIM Thailand staff also served as coaches on exporting and international trade payment techniques.

