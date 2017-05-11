KTC gives members incredible cashback when spending with a KTC Credit Card at participating gas stations.

Bangkok--11 May--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited offers members greater value when spending at participating gas stations across Thailand. For every 700 Baht spent with a KTC Credit Card, provided that 700 KTC Forever Rewards points are used, a cashback of 100 Baht will be given. There is no limit on the maximum amount of cashback. Members only need to register by texting "GG", followed by a space and the 16-digit credit card number to 061 384 5000 or complete the registration process at www.ktc.co.th/gascashback from now until June 30th, 2017.

For more details and additional conditions, please contact KTC PHONE at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.