KTC gives members incredible cashback when spending with a KTC Credit Card at participating gas stations.

Thursday May 11, 2017
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited offers members greater value when spending at participating gas stations across Thailand. For every 700 Baht spent with a KTC Credit Card, provided that 700 KTC Forever Rewards points are used, a cashback of 100 Baht will be given. There is no limit on the maximum amount of cashback. Members only need to register by texting "GG", followed by a space and the 16-digit credit card number to 061 384 5000 or complete the registration process at www.ktc.co.th/gascashback from now until June 30th, 2017.
