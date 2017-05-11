Photo Release: AXA Thailand empower students for future career

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 17:59
Bangkok--11 May--Maxima Consultants

AXA Thailand led by Chief Executive Officer Martin Rueegg and HR team organized an Insurance Career Roadshow Day for college students at Siam Square in Bangkok under the theme 'Empowering Yourself for Future Career' targeted university students under insurance fields. All students also had a chance to join the innovation workshop of how can AXA as an insurer can empower people to live a better life.

Seen in photo was Mr.Rueegg making a selfie post with students at the roadshow.

