Photo Release: AXA Thailand empower students for future career

Photo Release: AXA Thailand empower students for future careerStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday May 11, 2017 17:59
AXA Thailand led by Chief Executive Officer Martin Rueegg and HR team organized an Insurance Career Roadshow Day for college students at Siam Square in Bangkok under the theme 'Empowering Yourself for Future Career' targeted university students under insurance fields. All students also had a chance to join the innovation workshop of how can AXA as an insurer can empower people to live a better life.
Latest Press Release
