Thaicom reports operating results for first quarter 2017

Bangkok--12 May--Thaicom

Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM), a leading Asian satellite operator, announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2017. The company generated consolidated net profit of Baht 259 million, increased by Baht 373 million or 327.2% from the net loss of Baht 114 million for Q4/2016 (QoQ), mainly contributed by increasing of the revenue from both satellite business and Internet and media businesses. Comparing to last year, consolidated net profit dropped Baht 441 million or 63.0% from Baht 700 million for Q1/2016 (YoY).

Paiboon Panuwattanawong, CEO of Thaicom, said "The Company has seen improving net profit from net loss in the last quarter, mainly due to effective cost management and its 2017 business strategy, the Company plans to expand the broadcast services in emerging markets, especially in Greater Mekong Sub-region and South Asia. For Broadband Service, the Company values the importance of bandwidth efficiency enhancement in order to increase bandwidth utilization especially in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Moreover, in April, the Companysigned a four-year, multi-transponder contract with Axiata Group Berhad ("Axiata") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axiata Business Services Sdn Bhd ("Axiata Business Services") for leased capacity and teleport services in Indonesia. Thaicom will be able to recognize revenue around the second half of 2017."

In other areas of the Company's operations, its Internet and media services subsidiary, CS Loxinfo Public Company Limited (CSL), has continuously increased on the number of subscribers of ICT business. As at the end of Q1/2017, number of subscribers for corporate leased lines and Internet Data Center (IDC) has grown 1.4% and 5.8% from Q1/2016, respectively. In addition, Condominium Broadband also has grown significantly at 106.9% from Q1/2016. In Lao PDR, Lao Telecommunications Company Limited (LTC), at the end of Q1/2017, LTC had total phone subscribers of 2,082,292, increased from 1,951,958 as at the end of Q1/2016, and ranks No.1 with 54.5% mobile's market share, up from 52.3% as at the end of Q1/2016.