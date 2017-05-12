AEON in Collaboration with Big C to Launch Big C Platinum payWave Card and Big C Exclusive Card to fulfil daily happiness on every purchasing

Bangkok--12 May--Spark Communications

Mr. Kiyoyasu Asanuma (right), Managing Director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited and Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul (left), Chief Executive Officer & President of Big C Supercenter Public Company Limitedtogether with Kong - Saharat Sangkapricha and Namtarn Pichukkana Wongsarattanasin, has launched "Big C Platinum payWave Card and Big C Exclusive Card" to fulfil daily happiness on every purchasing

AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a leading retail finance company, in collaboration with Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, a leading hypermarket retailer, has announced cooperation to launch the new "Big C Platinum payWave Credit Card and Big C Exclusive Card" to offer exclusive privileges under the concept "Daily happiness for shopping at Big C".

Mr. Kiyoyasu Asanuma, Managing Director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited said AEON has a strong commitment to develop credit cards that fulfil the changing lifestyle of consumers. The Big C Platinum Credit Card and Big C Exclusive Card offers exclusive privileges under the "Daily happiness for shopping at Big C" concept. These new cards give Big C customers nationwide freedom when spending. This collaboration is a combination of strength between AEON and Big C to deliver the best service and goods to customers. We expect to reach 100,000 new cardholders within the first year from Big C store over Thailand and online channel.

Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul, Chief Executive Officer & President of Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited said that Big C Platinum Credit Card and Big C Exclusive Card are products that emphasize the position of Big C as a Thai supermarket that is concerned about its customers and always provides the best price to its customers. Big C is a leading hypermarket retailer in Thailand with Big C Supercenter, Big C Extra, Big C Market, Mini Big C, around 673 branches over Thailand. When Big C customers spend via Big C Platinum Credit Card and Big C Exclusive Card, they get the best price along with exclusive privileges.

The Big C Platinum Credit Card is the first and only card that offers cardholders 3% discount on purchases straight away with a maximum discount of 1,500 Baht per month or 18,000 Baht per year when purchasing selected items at Big C Supercenter, Big C Extra, Big C Market, Mini Big C, and Big C Online Shopping. Cardholders are also eligible to pay by installments with 0% interest rate for 6 months when purchasing items priced over 5,000 Baht. In addition, the cards give other privileges, i.e. exclusive car park at 10 branches of Big C, Travel Accident Insurance with a limit of 31 million Baht, a redeemable Big C voucher with AEON Happy Points with every 1,000 points equal to 100 Baht.

The Big C Exclusive Card also offers 0% interest rate for 3 months when purchasing electronic appliances priced over 5,000 Baht or 0.59% interest rate for 18 months when purchasing electronic items priced over 10,000 Baht or purchasing a mobile phone over 15,000 Baht at every branches of Big C.

Big C Platinum Credit Card and Big C Exclusive Cardholders can also receive special privilege as a member of BIG CARD, and discounts from leading stores. Annual fees for Big C Platinum Credit Cards and Big C Exclusive Cardholders are free for the first year, and free for another year, with at least one purchase.

Those who sign up for a Big C Platinum Credit Card before August 31 will get a 20 inch piece of CAGGIONI luggage valued at 4,990 Baht[1] with accumulated purchases of over 10,000 Baht or when making payments on a credit installment plan of 20,000 Baht. Cardholders are also able to get a Big C voucher valued of 400 baht[2] with accumulated purchases of 5,000 Baht via Big C Platinum Credit Card, or when making payments on a credit installment plan of 10,000 Baht via Big C Exclusive Card. Cardholders have to register for the program to enjoy exclusive privileges.

"We are now focusing on a marketing campaign to reach our target by launching a new TVC, with over 50 million baht budget. The new TVC under the concept "Get the best price with Big C Platinum Credit Card" that we are so delighted to have Kong - Saharat Sangkapricha as a presenter. We hope that the launch of the new cards will increase the number of our target groups at 100,000 new cardholders within the first year" Mr. Kiyoyasu added.

For more information, please visitwww.aeon.co.th