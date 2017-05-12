Mastercard, UnionPay International and Visa Make E-Payments in Thailand Easier with the Introduction of Standardized QR Code

Bangkok--12 May--Spark Communications

A global interoperable standard supports Thailand's roadmap towards a cashless society, allowing Thai consumers to make QR Code payments with Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa

From left to right:

Mr. Wenhui Yang, General Manager for UnionPay International Southeast Asia

Mr. Suripong Tantiyanon, Visa Country Manager, Thailand

Mrs. Ruchukorn Siriyodhin, Deputy Governor, Financial Institutions Stability of Bank of Thailand

Mr. Donald Ong, Country Manager, Thailand and Myanmar, Mastercard

Mastercard, UnionPay International and Visa today introduced a Standardized Quick Response (QR) Code for payments, accelerating Thailand's transition to a cashless society.

The Standardized QR Code supports the Bank of Thailand's cashless agenda to drive innovation, interoperability, and security in payments.

In order to pay, consumers holding a Mastercard, UnionPay, or Visa card can simply use a mobile application with Standardized QR Code support to scan the merchant-presented QR code. QR Code works on both smart phones and feature phones with camera function.

By establishing standard specifications for QR code payments, consumers and merchants in Thailand now have more options to pay electronically without compromising on security and convenience. The Standard QR Code is simple to set up and use and provides three key benefits.

First, consumers will not need to scan different QR codes to make payments with Mastercard, UnionPay and Visa. Merchants will only need to display one QR code at the storefront or through the acquiring bank's mobile application.

Second, by routing the transactions through global-standard processing networks, consumers can enjoy a fast, convenient and secure payment experience.

Third, the standards are intended to be globally interoperable and with the right mobile application consumers will be able to use the same standard QR code to make payments everywhere the standards have been adopted.

The Standardized QR Code is intended to be implemented by banks and merchants across Thailand by the third quarter of 2017 and will contribute to the financial sector's Electronic Data Capture (EDC) expansion initiatives under the National e-Payment Roadmap introduced by Ministry of Finance.

A readily accessible and secure payment processing option for all stakeholders, the Standardized QR Code for payments will contribute to the growth and speed of electronic payment adoption across the country, lowering the cost for accepting electronic payments.

In the future, Thai consumers will benefit from being able to make QR code based payments when traveling outside of Thailand.

Mr. Donald Ong, Country Manager, Thailand and Myanmar, Mastercard, said, "The launch of the Standardized QR Code signals exciting times for Thailand as consumers move quickly to adopt new payments technology. Our own research, for example, shows that 50% of young consumers across South East Asia would use the QR code straightaway, and we believe this reflects the demand in Thailand. This demand will grow further as the technology is rolled out at small shops across the country, and includes bill payments and cash on delivery as well. Developed in line with global standards, this QR code solution means Mastercard users have even more peace of mind, as well as extra convenience when paying for goods and services. This is yet another strong offering as Mastercard supports Thailand's evolution towards a cashless society."

Mr. Wenhui Yang, General Manager for UnionPay International Southeast Asia, said, "UnionPay now chairs an international workgroup with other payment networks to develop a global QR Code Standard for payments. As an international payment network, UnionPay aims to provide payment solutions that are tailored to the needs of the local market, to enable choice and ease of payment for consumers and businesses alike. The Standardized QR Code is an innovative step forward in the right direction for Thailand's payment industry. By enabling consumers and merchants to pay and process QR codes easily and securely, this will accelerate the development of the local payments industry, as we continue to work with the Bank of Thailand on payment solutions that will benefit the people of Thailand. We believe the Standardized QR Code has the potential to support and strengthen the Thai economy and help Thailand become a truly cashless society."

Mr. Suripong Tantiyanon, Visa Country Manager, Thailand, said, "Visa is proud to have contributed to the development of Standardized QR Code in Thailand as we believe it has the potential to significantly accelerate the growth of electronic payments acceptance in the country. This is especially true for consumers as well as small merchants, as it lowers cost and is easy to implement, eliminating the need for traditional POS hardware. The success of mVisa worldwide has proven a QR code solution to be scalable, secure and easy to use. Increased use of electronic payments has contributed to meaningful economic growth, with more than USD 3.18 billion or about THB 113 billion added to Thailand's GDP from 2011 to 2015. We look forward to continuing to partner with our clients, merchants and the government to innovate and expand access to digital payments in Thailand, driving inclusive growth for everyone, everywhere."