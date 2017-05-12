Photo Release: SEC joins Money Expo 2017

Bangkok--12 May--SEC SEC Secretary-General and Management welcomed visitors to the SEC Booth: Creating a Financial Path to Sustainable Well-being, featuring virtual wealth planning experiences as well as tips and tools for achieving personal goals and sustainable financial health, at the opening ceremony of Money Expo Bangkok 2017, Challenger Hall 2-3, IMPACT Muang Tong Thani, on 11 May 2017.

Latest Press Release

Rating Raised On Cash Flow CDO Transaction FAB CBO 2005-1#s Class A2 Notes Following Performance Review LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) May 12, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' its credit rating on FAB CBO 2005-1 B.V.'s class A2 notes. Today's upgrade follows our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using...

Ratings Assigned To Cash Flow CLO Transaction Aurium CLO III LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) May 12, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned credit ratings to Aurium CLO III DAC's class A, B-1, B-2, C, D, E, and F notes. At closing, Aurium CLO III also issued an unrated subordinated class of notes (see list...

Hong Yang Group Co. Ltd. Assigned #B# Rating With Stable Outlook HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) May 12, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Hong Yang Group Co. Ltd. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'cnBB-' long-term Greater China regional...

Japan Housing Finance Agency#s Series 121 Structured Issuance Assigned Preliminary #AAA (sf)# Rating TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) May 12, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF) series 121 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. JHF will set...

Quintis Ltd. Ratings Lowered To #B# On Delay In Product Sales, Risk Of Lower Investor On CreditWatch Negative MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) May 12, 2017-- S&P Global Ratings said today that it had lowered its corporate credit rating on Australia-based sandalwood producer Quintis Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we placed the ratings on...

Related Topics