Photo Release: KBank teams with Post Today newspaper and 13 key distributors to help SMEs open their markets

Bangkok--15 May--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, KBank Executive Vice President, and Mr. Chookdee Wisansing, Chief Operating Officer - Newspaper Business, Bangkok Post Plc, held a joint news conference on the launch of "SME Matching Day 2017" with the cooperation of numerous business partners. The event will serve as a forum for SME operators to meet with 13 major distributors, wherein seminars will be held together with booths offering advisory services, and an SME solutions zone for SME business efficiency enhancement. SMEs are invited to register for the activity at www.ksmematching.com from May 22 to June 9.

Latest Press Release

CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.#s Proposed Euro-Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes Rated #BB+# (Recovery Rating: #4#) NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) May 15, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to Luxembourg-based CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.'s proposed euro-denominated senior unsecured notes. The '4'...

PT MNC Investama Tbk. Rating Lowered To #CCC+# On Rising Refinancing Outlook Negative SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) May 15, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on PT MNC Investama Tbk. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. We also lowered our long-term ASEAN...

Ratings On Four Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ RMBS Transactions Affirmed At #AAA (sf)# TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) May 15, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all remaining classes of beneficial interests issued under the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Residential Mortgage Loan Trust...

Photo Release: KBank teams with Post Today newspaper and 13 key distributors to help SMEs open their markets Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, KBank Executive Vice President, and Mr. Chookdee Wisansing, Chief Operating Officer - Newspaper Business, Bangkok Post Plc, held a joint news conference on the launch of "SME Matching Day 2017" with the cooperation of numerous...

KBank teams with Post Today newspaper and 13 key distributors to help SMEs open their markets KBank and Bangkok Post PCL. will present "SME Matching Day 2017" with the cooperation of numerous business partners. The event will serve as a forum for SME operators to meet with 13 major distributors, wherein seminars will be held together with booths...

Related Topics