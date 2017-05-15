Asiasoft Turnaround from Loss to Profit in Q1/2017

Bangkok--15 May--Asiasoft

Mr. Pramoth Sudjitporn, The CEO of Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Limited said the company performance in Q1/2017 get better improvement. The revenue on Sale & Service 253.9 MTHB increased 18.9%, Gross Profit increase 42.3% from Q1/2016 and turnaround from Loss almost 3 years to Profit 10.1 MTHB as to business restructure and better cost management as well as the strategy on focusing the existing games.

To make profit in this year, there are 2 strategies. One is Stay Conservative by focus certain new products which can generate revenue and retain the revenue from the existing products by finding new customers and the attractive promotion thru the effective medias

The other is Stay Positive by controlling 360 degree focusing on cost control to ensure that there will not have any non-value expenses. With the said strategies, Q1/2017 can turn to profit.

The company believe that the clear direction for both local and oversea will lead to the improvement of company performance i.e. growth on revenue, profitable, and the efficiency competition such as a good sign in Q1/2017 said by Mr. Pramoth.