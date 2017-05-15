Photo Release: SCB now shows 3 latest bill payment/top-up transactions on ATM screens, a shortcut for even faster and more convenient transactions

Bangkok--15 May--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) First Executive Vice President and Head of Global Transaction Services Division Pipat Assamongkol unveils a new ATM feature catering to customers making bill payments or top-up transactions via ATMs. SCB is the first bank to display customers' three latest bill payment/top-up transactions on ATM screens. Designed as a shortcut for even faster and more convenient transactions, the feature is now available at SCB ATMs nationwide. For more information, contact the SCB Call Center 02-777-7777 or visit www.scb.co.th

Latest Press Release

