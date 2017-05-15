KBank teams with Post Today newspaper and 13 key distributors to help SMEs open their markets

Bangkok--15 May--KASIKORNBANK

KBank and Bangkok Post PCL. will present "SME Matching Day 2017" with the cooperation of numerous business partners. The event will serve as a forum for SME operators to meet with 13 major distributors, wherein seminars will be held together with booths offering advisory services and an SME solutions zone for SME business efficiency enhancement. SMEs are invited to register for the activity from May 22 to June 9.

Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, KBank Executive Vice President, noted that the Thai economy is expected to fare better this year, with 3.3-percent growth projected. Retail business is likely to grow 5-6 percent, while e-Commerce still shows bright prospects with growth of 15-20 percent expected. These three positive factors will be conducive to overall retail business health, pointing to promising opportunities for SMEs to offer their products via various market channels.

? Despite these positive signs in the retail business, entrepreneurs' search for a proper marketplace remains a major hindrance. Most Thai operators have relied upon their existing markets, while failing to access potential markets for effective distribution of goods either at home or abroad. To help SMEs gain better access to new channels for their healthy business growth, KBank, in cooperation with Bangkok Post PCL. and other business partners dealing with 13 distribution channels, will organize "SME Matching Day 2017" on July 21, 2017, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bangkok Convention Center B2, 22nd Floor, Centara Grand at Central World Hotel. The event will feature business matching, seminars, booths offering advisory services of public agencies and private companies, as well as an SME solutions zone to showcase technology for SME operators.

Business matching will allow SMEs to meet with leading distributors at their booths, wherein they can hold business discussions for better access to or expansion of new distribution channels. This year, 13 companies dealing with distribution channels will take part in the event; they can be classified into three main groups:

1. Large retail trade or modern trade channel: A total of seven such companies will be participating in the event, including Big C Supercenter, Central Food Retail, C.J. Express Group, FN Factory Outlet, Makro, SPAR and Tesco Lotus. SMEs are generally most interested in selling their products and services at these stores.

2. Online channel: Four companies operating the most popular online shopping websites and applications with the highest sales will also be there, including Lazada, Makro Click, TV Direct Online Shopping and 24 Shopping.

3. Overseas channel: Loxley PCL. and Saha Pathanapibul PCL. will also join the event to help SMEs distribute products abroad, in particular other ASEAN countries and Europe.

Mr. Chookdee Wisansing, Chief Operating Officer - Newspaper Business, Bangkok Post PCL., said that this event will benefit SMEs, which are an important strength of the country. The cooperation built at this event will help create trade opportunities via business matching with the country's leading business partners. This year's event is special because an overseas channel has been included to help Thai businesses make greater inroads abroad, which will be useful for SMEs to showcase their products globally, thus strengthening the Thai economy.

Aside from the business matching sessions that will be the highlight of the exhibition, a series of seminars will also be held on six themes. They are "SMEs Steering the Thai Economy", "Tapping Bonanza in the Middle East Market", "First Step of Thai SMEs in CLMV", "SAP SME Solution: How Can Technologies Help Your Businesses to Grow Sustainably?", "Enhancing SMEs with Digital Tools", and "Easy Tips to Reach a Million Baht in Sales". In addition, advisory services will be provided throughout the event by major public and private agencies supporting SMEs. There will also be an SME solution zone where technology and tech-startup firms will have booths showcasing their technological solutions and innovation to help SMEs manage their businesses more efficiently.

SMEs interested in the business matching activities or seminars of "SME Matching Day 2017" may take part by applying at www.ksmematching.com, from May 22 to June 9, 2017. To attend the seminars, applications must be sent between May 22 and July 13 or before all seats are booked. Contact LINE: @ksmematching for more information. KBank expects around 700 SMEs to participate in this matching activity.

SME Matching Day 2017 bring together procurement specialists from each distribution channel, offering excellent opportunities for SMEs to meet these people, with whom setting up a meeting is normally quite an effort. A whole host of offers and privileges will be provided to anyone taking part in business talks on that day. Several seminars at the events will supply knowledge on various subjects, not to mention ample opportunities to meet entrepreneurs from across the nation. A number of IT solutions will also be introduced at the event, allowing for more effective management among SMEs.

Mr. Surat concluded that what matters for modern-day business operations is the ability of a company to sell unique yet marketable products. Innovation is one of the solutions that can prevent goods from being counterfeited. Generally, a distribution company considers a number of fundamental factors when selecting merchandise, including high-quality manufacturing, attractive packaging and measures to extend shelf life. Access to large distributors is challenging. Part of the success of SMEs is to produce merchandise that is trusted by such distributors over the long haul.