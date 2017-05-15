Photo Release: KBank joins hands with Knight Frank to provide advice on real estate investment and UK studies

Bangkok--15 May--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Jirawat Supornpaibul (fourth from left), KBank Private Banking Business Division Head, and Mr. Phanom Kanjanathiemthao (third from left), Managing Director, Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Co.,Ltd., together organized a special seminar on UK Property Investment & Education 2017 to provide our High Net Worth Individual customers with information on investment in property and higher education in the UK. The event was held recently at Phahon Yothin Building, KASIKORNBANK.

