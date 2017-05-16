Photo Release: KBank holds KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest

Bangkok--16 May--KASIKORNBANK Recently (May 16, 2017), at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha, 7th Floor, Siam Square One, Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya(3rd from right), KBank President, and Ms. Petchpring Sarasin (Center), Chairperson of the Judging Committee of KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest, participated in the press conference on KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest, which will be held to seek eight beautiful and smart girls with many abilities to be Brand Ambassadors of KBank. A winner will receive remunerations worth over 2 million Baht. An application can be made via Facebook Fanpage: KBank e-Girls from today until July 23, 2017. For more information, please call our K-Contact Center, Tel. 02-8888888.

Latest Press Release

U.K.-Based Packaged Foods Company Premier Foods# Proposed ?210 Million Senior Notes Rated #B#; Recovery Rating #4# MILAN (S&P Global Ratings) May 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the proposed £210 million senior secured floating rates notes maturing in 2022 to be issued by U.K.-based packaged...

Spain-Based Independent Accommodations Distributor HNVR Midco Ltd. Assigned #B# Outlook Stable MADRID (S&P Global Ratings) May 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Spain-based independent accommodations distributor HNVR Midco Ltd. (Hotelbeds). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we...

Photo Release: KBank holds KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest Recently (May 16, 2017), at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha, 7th Floor, Siam Square One, Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya(3rd from right), KBank President, and Ms. Petchpring Sarasin (Center), Chairperson of the Judging Committee of KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation...

Ratings Assigned To European Cash Flow CLO Transaction Dryden 35 Euro CLO 2014 After Refinancing LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) May 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its credit ratings to the class A-1A-R, A-1B-R, B-1A-R, B-1B-R, C-R, and D-R notes from Dryden 35 Euro CLO 2014 B.V., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managed by...

Atlantia SpA Outlook Revised To Negative Following Launch Of Friendly Takeover Of Ratings Affirmed LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) May 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it revised its outlook on Italy-based Atlantia SpA and its subsidiaries--toll road network operator Autostrade per I'Italia SpA (Aspi) and airport operator Aeroporti di...

Related Topics