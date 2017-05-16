Photo Release: KBank holds KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest

Bangkok--16 May--KASIKORNBANK Recently (May 16, 2017), at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha, 7th Floor, Siam Square One, Ms. Kattiya Indaravijaya (3rd from right), KBank President, and Ms. Petchpring Sarasin (Center), Chairperson of the Judging Committee of KBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest, participated in the press conference onKBank e-Girls The 9th Generation contest, which will be held to seek eight beautiful and smart girls with many abilities to be Brand Ambassadors of KBank. A winner will receive remunerations worth over 2 million Baht. An application can be made via Facebook Fanpage: KBank e-Girls from today until July 23, 2017. For more information, please call our K-Contact Center, Tel. 02-8888888.

