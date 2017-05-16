Photo Release: Bangkok Bank wins four awards from The Asset magazine stressing its success in providing trade finance and supply chain solutions

Bangkok--16 May--Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Senior Vice President and Trade Finance Center Manager Kajohnsak Manaviriyakul (right), on behalf of the bank, received awards from The Asset, a leading Asian financial magazine. The bank received four awards, namely Best Service Provider in Trade Finance, due to its innovative and service-oriented channels that meet the needs of businesses and its trade business partners; Best Service Provider-Supply Chain Solutions for its ability to provide a full range of supply chain solutions to meet the needs of business partners within the supply chain and the strength of its international branch and correspondent bank network covering major global economic zones; and two Triple A Best Supply Chain Solution awardsfor providing supply chain solutions to PTT Polymer Marketing Company Limited and Chevron Thailand Limited. For PTT Polymer Marketing, the bank won the award for its innovation in payment services and the provision of online revolving loans that facilitate the payment of goods to partners of PTT Polymer Marketing, a large corporate customer of the Bank. PTT Polymer Marketing Acting Finance and Accounting Manager Porntip Buranagarnjaroen (left) also joined the event to receive the award. For Chevron Thailand, the bank won the award for its innovative trade finance services with supply chain solutions that speed up international trade and effectively help clients manage risk by providing payment services for Chevron and its partners via Bangkok Bank's international network.