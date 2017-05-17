Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Appoints Mizuho as Lead Manager for 120-Million-USD FRNs

Bangkok--17 May--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) and Mr. John Wade (right), Managing Director and Head of Debt Capital Markets (DCM), Mizuho Securities Asia Limited (Mizuho), recently signed an agreement whereby EXIM Thailand appointed Mizuho as the lead manager for the sale of EXIM Thailand's USD Floating Rate Notes (FRNs) worth 120 million US dollars to leading institutional investors at EXIM Thailand's Head Office. The Bank's FRNs were listed on Singapore Stock Exchange to expand its investors base and aimed to raise fund for the Bank's bonds redemption and business growth in 2017 in support of its transitional role to drive forward national strategies on international trade and investment.

Latest Press Release

