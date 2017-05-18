KTC introduces privileges for pet-loving members at Pet Expo Thailand 2017.

Bangkok--18 May--Krungthai Card Public Company

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Terapoj Chokeanantang, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, is aware of the changing lifestyle trend of the Thai people in the modern days where families become a smaller unit with fewer or no children, where people get married at a more mature age or where they choose to be single. Together with the increased dedication of pet owners whose status as "Pet Lovers" is often transformed into "Pet Parents" who adore their pet animals in the same way as a family member, the growth of pet products and services market is constantly on the rise, as is the spending of KTC credit card members on pet related matters.

For this reason, KTC is working in collaboration with NCC Exhibition Organizer or NEO by Miss Daranee Thongprachum (center), Group Project Manager, and Miss Waewwara Boonyapanasarn (left), Senior Project Coordinator, the organizer of Pet Expo Thailand 2017 which is a major fair for all pet products, services and activities. KTC credit card members spending 500 Baht with their card at the fair in one or multiple sales slips and using 500 KTC Forever Rewards points can redeem for 15% cashback. Members may choose to exercise this cashback option at the KTC booth in front of the Plaza Zone where the fair is held. Pet Expo Thailand 2017 will run from May 25th to 28th, 2017 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Ratchadapisake Road.

For more information, please call KTC PHONE at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th.