Photo Release: KBank introduces Thailands first card for funds transfer to Myanmar

Bangkok--18 May--KASIKORNBANK KBank Executive Vice President Mr. Silawat Santivisat introduced the Myanmar Remit Card for funds transfer to Myanmar. With barcode scanning at K-ATMs nationwide, funds transfer can be made at up to THB100,000 per day per recipient account and the recipients will receive funds in Myanmar Kyat (MMK) within one day at KBZ Bank's ATMs. Fee exemption is granted now until November 15, 2017 without limitation of transaction numbers. For more details, call the K-Contact Center No. 02-8888888 and press 879 for Myanmar language.

First Card for Funds Transfer to Myanmar by KBank and KBZ Bank KBank enters into an agreement with KBZ Bank – Myanmar's largest bank – to issue first Thai-Myanmar funds transfer card to provide convenient, swift and safe transfer service for four million Myanmar workers in Thailand in support of labor...

