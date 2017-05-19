Photo Release: AEON Your Cash Awards 1 Million Baht Worth of Gold to Lucky Winner

Bangkok--19 May--Spark Communications Ms.Saranya Pipoppinyo (right), Vice President Marketing of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, awarded a gold bar, valued at 1 million baht, to Ms. Jirarat Khunthong, a lucky winner from Trang province, as part of "Win Gold Worth THB1 Million with AEON". The campaign was eligible for AEON Your Cash customers who withdrew cash or transferred Your Cash loan at least 1,000 baht from 1 January – 28 February 2017.

Latest Press Release

BNI And Indonesia Eximbank Ratings Raised Following Sovereign Upgrade SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) May 19, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today raised its ratings on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) and Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia Eximbank) following a similar action on the sovereign...

Rating Affirmed In U.K. ABS Leasing Transaction Temese Funding 2#s Class A Notes Following Restructure LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) May 19, 2017--S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Temese Funding 2 PLC's class A asset-backed fixed-rate notes following the transaction's May 18, 2017 restructure. As part of the...

Ratings Raised On Seven Indonesian Companies After Similar Action On The Sovereign SINGAPORE (S&P Global Ratings) May 19, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on seven Indonesian companies following a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on Indonesia...

Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. #A/A-1# Ratings Outlook Stand-Alone Credit Profile Revised To #bbb+# MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) May 19, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Australia-based telecommunications company Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. (Optus). The outlook is stable. We also...

Outlook On Japan#s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Revised To Negative, #A-# Long-Term Ratings Affirmed TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) May 19, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has revised to negative from stable the outlook on its long-term corporate credit ratings on Japan-based diversified capital goods company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd....

Related Topics