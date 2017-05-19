Photo Release: AEON Your Cash Awards 1 Million Baht Worth of Gold to Lucky Winner

Photo Release: AEON Your Cash Awards 1 Million Baht Worth of Gold to Lucky WinnerStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday May 19, 2017 17:05
Ms.Saranya Pipoppinyo (right), Vice President Marketing of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, awarded a gold bar, valued at 1 million baht, to Ms. Jirarat Khunthong, a lucky winner from Trang province, as part of "Win Gold Worth THB1 Million with AEON". The campaign was eligible for AEON Your Cash customers who withdrew cash or transferred Your Cash loan at least 1,000 baht from 1 January – 28 February 2017.
