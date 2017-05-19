KTC JCB Platinum introduces a campaign for members with preference for all things Japanese.

Bangkok--19 May--Krungthai Card "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Miss Sudchavee Banjobdee, Manager - Credit Card Product Marketing, revealed that KTC has partnered with JCB on the issuance of KTC JCB Platinum credit card to correspond with the Japanese-influenced lifestyle needs of members, covering such key spending categories as food, products and traveling. There are currently more than 200,000 KTC JCB Platinum credit card holders with average spending of 11,000 Baht. As a gesture of gratitude towards the members, KTC and JCB International (Thailand) Company Limited by Deputy Manager for Marketing Department Miss Tharinee Wongwattanun are introducing heightened privileges for KTC JCB Platinum credit card members at selected dining, shopping and traveling partners: 1) Platinum Daily Dining 10% discount on food when paying with a KTC JCB Platinum at five restaurants: Chabuton Ramen, Coco Ichibanya, Mo-Mo-Paradise, Ootoya and Saboten 2) Platinum Journey Special rate of 150 Baht per day on rental of 4G unlimited pocket wifi device in Japan from Wifi Plus and Wi-Ho

Use of 28 airport lounges in Japan and other Asian countries 3) Platinum Crown Dining Free Crown Dish when paying 1,000 Baht or more on food with the KTC JCB Platinum credit card at 20 authentic Japanese restaurants: Arizuki, Banya, Don, Hagakure, Hamaoka, Isshin, Jidori Ryoki Ken, Katana, Kisso, Nanohana, Rokkon, Sasaya, Suikin, Sumibiyaki, Sushicyu, Tamaruya Honten, Umenohana, Yasuda and Wasabi no heso; and, when paying 2,000 Baht or more on food at Ginza Sushi-Ichi 4) Platinum Privileges 15% discount at all branches of Loft

One free gift voucher for 3D brow styling at Shu Uemura (one entitlement per one KTC JCB Platinum credit card throughout the campaign, limited to 2,000 entitlements per month) and free facial make-up service valued at 2,000 Baht when purchasing 2,000 Baht or more of Shu Uemura products (limited to 2,000 entitlements per month) The above offers are valid from April 11th until December 31st, 2017. For more information, please call KTC PHONE at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.

Latest Press Release

KTC JCB Platinum introduces a campaign for members with preference for all things Japanese. "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Miss Sudchavee Banjobdee, Manager - Credit Card Product Marketing, revealed that KTC has partnered with JCB on the issuance of KTC JCB Platinum credit card to correspond with the Japanese-influenced...

Whangarei District Council Ratings Affirmed At #AA/A-1+#, Outlook Remains Stable On May 19, 2017, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'AA' long-term foreign currency and local currency rating and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating on Whangarei District Council, a New Zealand local government. The outlook on the ratings remains...

San Luis Water District, CA COPs Assigned #A+# Rating On Very Strong Financial Risk Profile SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) May 18, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'A+' long-term rating to San Luis Water District, Calif.'s series 2017A revenue certificates of participation (COPs). The outlook is stable. "The rating reflects, in...

Various Alabama Issuer Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Lack Of Timely Information DALLAS (S&P Global Ratings) May 18, 2017--S&P Global Ratings placed its ratings on five Alabama issuers on CreditWatch with negative implications given a lack of timely information. The affected issuers are: Covington County (A+/Watch Neg) Dallas...

Children#s Hospital of Philadelphia Revenue Bonds Assigned #AA# Rating CHICAGO (S&P Global Ratings) May 18, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'AA' long-term rating to the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development' s $177.7 million series 2017 fixed-rate revenue bonds. In addition, S&P Global Ratings...

Related Topics