Photo Release: KTAM Joins TISCO Banks Open Architecture

Bangkok--19 May--TISCO Financial Group TISCO Bank Public Company Limited (TISCO) and Krung Thai Asset Management Public Company Limited (KTAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Open Architecture Investment Platform. With TISCO's "Top Advisory" service, investors can invest in KTAM's mutual funds at any TISCO Bank branch nationwide. Mr. Sakchai Peechapat, President of TISCO Bank (left) and Mrs. Chavinda Hanratanakool, Chief Executive Officer, Krung Thai Asset Management (right), jointly presented at the event. The service is expected to launch soon.

Latest Press Release

