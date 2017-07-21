SCB Announces 2Q17 Net Profit of Baht 11.9 Billion

SCB Announces 2Q17 Net Profit of Baht 11.9 BillionStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 11:40
Siam Commercial Bank and its subsidiaries continued its positive momentum from 1Q17 with net profit of Baht 11,911 million for 2Q17 (based on unaudited consolidated financial statements). Furthermore, asset quality continued to improve.
The non-performing loan ratio improved to 2.65% at the end of 2Q17. In this quarter, the Bank set aside loan loss provisions of Baht 5,010 million or 1.02% of total loans, effectively raising the coverage ratio to 133.5% at the end of 2Q17.
President and Chief Executive Officer Arthid Nanthawithaya, commented that, "The Bank continued to perform well despite extensive investments in technology and a bank-wide process overhaul to enhance the Bank's competitiveness. The Bank will focus on risk management, particularly NPL management to keep NPL ratio at a low level."
