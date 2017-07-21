Photo Release: SCB launches My Home My Cash with 0% Interest for 3 Months and No Mortgage Fee campaign

Bangkok--21 Jul--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank Head of the Mortgage Products Function Ms. Jamaree Ketrakool recently inaugurated a "Free Fast Freeze My Home My Cash with 0% Interest for 3 Months and No Mortgage Fee" campaign initiated to help save costs and enhance liquidity for bank clients in a midst of the current economic slowdown. Applicants can obtain initial loan facility approval results and receive valuation of collateral pledged free of charge. The offer is available from now until September 30, 2017. For additional information, please contact the SCB Call Center at 02-777-7777.

