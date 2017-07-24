Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Nest intensively mentor Bluefin Startups in Bangkok Bank InnoHub program

Bangkok--24 Jul--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich, Director Charamporn Jotikastiraand and Executive Vice President Narin Opamuratawongse, Sa-ard Theerarojanawong, Pochanee Kongkalai and Prassanee Ouiyamaphan together with Nest Managing Partner, Thailand Mr. John Crane and mentors had a casual lunch with world-class Bluefin startups in the Bangkok Bank InnoHub program. Mr. Chartsiri gave a speech to inspire the startups to create work which can help to drive Thailand's economy and financial business and to build their potential for regional and international expansion. The Demo Day to be held on September 2017 will be an important opportunity for the startups to present their business plans to Thai and international investors and attract fund-raising or potential partnerships.

