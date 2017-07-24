Photo Release: KBank organizes seminar on tapping into the UAE market for SMEs

Bangkok--24 Jul--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Pipavat Bhadranavik (4th from right), First Senior Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, Mrs. Chamaiporn Chuecharoen (3rd from right), Advisor to the Director of OSMEP on International Marketing Coordinator, and Mr. Akavut Tangsirikusonwong (4th from left), Vice Chairman of Thai Business Council - Dubai and the Northern Emirates, together with guest speakers, recently joined in the opening of the seminar on "Tapping into the UAE Market: Opportunities to Bolster Sales", which was organized to offer information on business opportunities and techniques used by Thai businesses in penetrating the UAE market to SMEs, at the Landmark Bangkok.

