Photo Release: How Blockchain will change the world seminar organized by KBank

Photo Release: How Blockchain will change the world seminar organized by KBankStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday July 24, 2017 09:18
Mr. Pipat Aneaknithi, left, KBank President, Mrs. Ruchukorn Siriyodhin, center, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability, Bank of Thailand (BOT), and Mr.Somkid Jiranuntarat, right, KBTG Vice Chairman, participated as speakers in the "How Blockchain will change the world" seminar held at the Intercontinental Bangkok, to present to the attendees the roles of blockchain technology in introducing changes in financial service provisions. The speakers also joined in a panel concerning the world's first blockchain-based Letter of Guarantee service of KBank.
KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has developed its Letter of Guarantee service in the LG market worth THB 1.35 trillion with introduction of the world's first blockchain-based Letters of Guarantee. Time- and cost-cutting features, plus ultimate security, of this new...