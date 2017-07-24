Photo Release: How Blockchain will change the world seminar organized by KBank

กรุงเทพฯ--24 ก.ค.--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Pipat Aneaknithi, left, KBank President, Mrs. Ruchukorn Siriyodhin, center, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability, Bank of Thailand (BOT), and Mr.Somkid Jiranuntarat, right, KBTG Vice Chairman, participated as speakers in the "How Blockchain will change the world" seminar held at the Intercontinental Bangkok, to present to the attendees the roles of blockchain technology in introducing changes in financial service provisions. The speakers also joined in a panel concerning the world's first blockchain-based Letter of Guarantee service of KBank.

KBank introduces worlds first blockchain-based LG service Targeting an increase in L/G issuance via electronic channel to 35 percent KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has developed its Letter of Guarantee service in the LG market worth THB 1.35 trillion with introduction of the world's first blockchain-based Letters of Guarantee. Time- and cost-cutting features, plus ultimate security, of this new...

