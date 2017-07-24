CIMB THAI appoints Akash Rathke as Advisor to the President and CEO

Bangkok--24 Jul--CIMB Thai Bank

CIMB Thai Bank stated that the bank has appointed Mr. Akash Rathke as Advisor to the President and CEO and also Thailand Management Committee of CIMB THAI effective on July 2017

Mr.Rathke is a seasoned banker with more than 25 years of experience in corporate banking, cash management, trade finance and risk management at Citibank. Prior to joining CIMBT, Mr.Rathke held the position of Managing Director at Citibank covering Asia Pacific and India.

In his capacity of Advisor to the President and CEO, Mr.Rathke's first assignment will be to take lead in charting the strategic direction and growth strategies for Transaction Banking Business at CIMB THAI and to work with CEO Group Transaction Banking in defining cross-border synergies across the Group Transaction Banking. Mr.Rathke will lead the formulation of transaction banking strategy and the collaboration and alignment of strategy with other business units. With his vast experience in transaction banking and FI relationships, Mr.Rathke will direct transaction banking by identifying areas of opportunities for both and inorganic growth, defining business plans and determining resources needed to meet plans.