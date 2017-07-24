Photo Release: KBank provides liquidity management service to Thai Union Group

Bangkok--24 Jul--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Silawat Santivisat (4 from left), Executive Vice President of KASIKORNBANK, and Mr. Joerg Ayrle (3th from left), Group Chief Financial Officer of Thai Union Group (TU) PLC., recently signed an agreement to provide liquidity management service to TU – the world's leading seafood processing company. This system has allowed TU to bolster its efficiency and flexibility in processing inter-day funds transfers, while also cutting interest expenses. The joint development of this system has been recognized by the Best Cash Management Solution, Thailand award, presented to TU by The Asset magazine. The signing ceremony took place at KBank's Phahon Yothin Building.

