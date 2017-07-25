Photo Release: KLeasing signs financial facility agreement with Worldclass Rent a Car

Bangkok--25 Jul--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Sasawat Virapriya (right), KLeasing Executive Chairman, and Mr. Pimapatt Talalak, Managing Director of Worldclass Rent a Car Co., Ltd., recently signed a financial facility agreement worth 300 million Baht for use to finance the company's business expansion, at THE WISDOM Lounge, the Sofitel So Bangkok. Worldclass Rent a Car Co., Ltd. engages in the car rental business under the Budget brand that has branches worldwide.

