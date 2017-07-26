Photo Release: KBank customers are biggest winners in Ministry of Finances Debit Card Lucky Draw program

Bangkok--26 Jul--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Somchai Sujjapongse (2nd from right), Permanent Secretary for Finance and Mr. Amorn Suvachittanon (2nd from left), KBank Senior Vice President, Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department, together congratulated KBank customers – in both the categories of debit cardholder and card accepting merchant – who won the first prizes in the second round of the Debit Card Lucky Draw program. KBank customers won a total of some 459 prizes – valued altogether at THB4.97 million – thus being the biggest winners for the second consecutive month. The prize awarding event was held recently at the Ministry of Finance.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: KBank customers are biggest winners in Ministry of Finances Debit Card Lucky Draw program Mr. Somchai Sujjapongse (2nd from right), Permanent Secretary for Finance and Mr. Amorn Suvachittanon (2nd from left), KBank Senior Vice President, Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department, together congratulated KBank customers...

KBank Cardholders Get Million-Baht Prizes in Debit Card Drawing And Also Grasping Most Prizes for 2nd Month in a Row KBank customers won the highest prizes in the second Debit Card Lucky Drawing in both categories – cardholder and card accepting merchant – and also have claimed the most winnings for the second month in a row, or 459 prizes consisting of 455...

Debit Card Lucky Draw Program Increased Debit Card Transactions by 30% Prizes were presented by the Ministry of Finance under the second round of the Debit Card Lucky Draw Program, totaling 6.75 million Baht. The program has been enthusiastically received, and helped boost the monthly number of debit card transactions by 30...

Ratings On Brunswick Rail Affirmed And Then Withdrawn At The Issuer#s Request LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) July 26, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has affirmed its 'CC' long-term corporate credit rating on Russia-based freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. At the same time, we affirmed our 'CC' issue rating on the...

Ratings Assigned To Cash Flow CLO Transaction GLG Euro CLO III LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) July 26, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its credit ratings to GLG Euro CLO III DAC's class A, B-1, B-2, C, D, E, and F notes. At closing, the issuer also issued unrated subordinated notes (see list below). GLG...

Related Topics