SET reveals H2/2017 plan to launch LIVE Platform for startup after FundConnext service, reiterating its Digital Exchange role for sustainable growth

Bangkok--27 Jul--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) said of its performance during the first half of 2017 that it has been the top ranking as ASEAN's most liquidity market with outstanding results in initial public offering (IPO) value and listed companies' performance. For the second half of this year, SET would roll out initiative "LIVE" Platform to facilitate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to access to capital funding in line with Thailand 4.0 policy and preparing for the launch ofT+2 settlement cycle on March 2, 2018.

The bourse would continue to promote Dollar-Cost-Averaging (DCA) approach, and the convenience and speed of technology-based FundConnext system and services for investors to access to investment more effectively. Developing capital market toward sustainability growth remains the SET's focus and it plans to host World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) global forum in September to highlight capital market development for all sectors' benefits towards sustainability.

SET President Kesara Munchusree stated that Thailand's overall economic growth momentum will gain further speed in the final six months of this year, as a result of the government's move to speed up the economic growth under the national strategy, including investment in key infrastructure megaprojects, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), export promotion, among others. All these will enhance potential, competitiveness and investment of the private sector, while strengthening the capital market. SET will focus on the development of innovative products and services of the digital age to benefit all sectors in a sustainable manner.

For the second half of 2017, in accordance with the strategic plan, SET implements the strategic plan and expects that there is a number of new listed securities in the pipeline to list on the Thai stock market. In H1/2017, a total of 11 new securities were listed with market capitalization at initial public offering (IPO) of THB 109.98 billion. The market cap at IPO is expected to achieve the target of THB 280 billion this year. Furthermore, the listed companies' performance has continuously been on the rise with net profit of THB 285 billion in Q1/2017, a 21 percent increase from Q1/2016. In H1/2017 SET continued to be the most liquid market in the region with average daily trading value of THB 46.55 billion (SET + mai), following this top ranking SET has held for five consecutive years (2012-2016).

SET has significantly reached out the fundraising opportunities to SMEs and startups via the innovativeLIVE Platform, to allow SMEs and startups to access to funding source and boost trading liquidity, while strengthening business growth in the future. Meanwhile, Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) will launch a new product called TFEX Gold-D, a futures contract with 99.99% purity of gold as underlying asset. Gold-D will be the first product that is quoted in US dollar to accommodate investors in catching up with global market prices. In addition, TFEX will extend the trading hours for gold futures and Gold-D at night-time to be 7:00 – 11:55 p.m. (from previously 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.) in line with leading global gold markets.

Cultivating investment culture is continuing in H2, SET will promote the core campaign called"#investnow" to create regular investment saving plan. SET will also apply various aspects of

technology innovation to develop investment tools to serve investor lifestyles, FundConnext which waslaunched on July 17 would widen opportunities for investors conveniently and quickly, and broaden investment alternatives in various types of mutual funds. At this initial stage, five asset management companies and three securities firms are available for the service. On top of this, a new application named "Settrade Streaming for Fund" has also been developed for investors to trade more conveniently anytime, anywhere.

On internationalization and global practice, SET will launch the T+2 on March 2, 2018. The system is being developed to shorten securities clearing and settlement cycle to two trading days. A series of testing with members is in process and on schedule.

For sustainability development, SET has encouraged more listed companies to participate in sustainability assessment of Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and has scheduled to announce a list of companies selected for Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) in November. Apart from linking business sector with social sector to exchange knowledge and share resources via SET Social Impact Platform and SET Social Impact Day in an effort to create good results for society, on August 21, SET will organize a special event to integrate synergy from listed companies to strengthen the social sector for the benefit of the Thai society's sustainability. Moreover, SET will also host the WFE's annual meeting in September. This event will substantially help reinforce the role of the Thai capital market in sustainability development at global level.

For next step, SET will continue to progress in line with the strategic plan implementation and its withfocus on capital market development to create benefits to all sectors under the vision "To Make the Capital Market 'Work' for Everyone".