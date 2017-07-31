Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Ready to Promote Thai-South African Trade and Investment

Bangkok--31 Jul--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy call on Mr. Geoffrey Quinton Mitchell Doidge (center), the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Thailand, and discussed on ways to promote Thai-South African trade and investment at the South African Embassy in Bangkok. South Africa is an important trade and investment gateway to other African countries due to strong infrastructure and political stability.

Latest Press Release

