KTC launches Colours of Boutique Stay: Travel and Get a Real Taste of Thailandcampaign: choose to travel in your own way with 30 Thai travel listings and pay using the KTC FLEXI 0% installment plan for up to 4 months.

Bangkok--31 Jul--Krungthai Card

KTC joins two travel alliances Noom Sao Tours and Local Alike in promoting Thai tourism through the "Colours of Boutique Stay: Travel and Get a Real Taste of Thailand" campaign, under the support of Bangkok Airways, MasterCard and Tourism Authority of Thailand. Choose to travel in your own way with 30 Thai travel listings and partake in Exclusive Boutique, Senior Travelers and 9 cities 20 routes Local is New Luxury travel trips from the Thailand Boutique Awards, a contest to find the best Thai boutique hotel. Credit card members receive special privileges; pay using the KTC FLEXI 0% installment plan for up to 4 months and get a chance to win 5 Bangkok Airways domestic airline tickets (2 people/prize) from July 15th to December 31st 2017.

Ms. Janejit Ladpli, Vice President – Travel and Leisure Marketing, "KTC" orKrungthai Card Public Company Limited states, "KTC launches a marketing campaign to constantly promote Thai tourism. Recently with collaboration with Bangkok Airways andMasterCard as main sponsors, KTC organized the Thailand Boutique Awards for the 4th time with the main objective to make medium and small scaled boutique hotels around the country more widely known by consumers, develop stronger hotel management business potential, spread profits locally as well as the continuation of the Thailand Boutique Awards. For this reason, KTC organizes the"Colours of Boutique Stay: Travel and Get a Real Taste of Thailand" campaign. Choose to travel in your own way with 30 special travel listings around Thailand in order to support KTC members to travel more frequently in Thailand. On this occasion, KTC collaborates with 2 renowned travel alliances, Noom Sao Tours and Local Alike, in organizing 3 tour package styles for KTC credit card members to select from as they desire, and at the same time pay easily through the KTC FLEXI 0% installment plan for up to 4 months from July 15th to December 31st 2017."

Mr. Chotechuang Soorangura, Associate Managing Director of Noom Sao Toursstates, "Noom Sao Tours, leader of one stop service tours for over 38 years, provides specialized domestic tour packages. The company's policies align with KTC's in the tourism promotion aspect, and therefore in collaboration organized special 2 style trips with aims to make KTC credit card members and Thai citizens travel more in Thailand. The 2 trips are: 1) Exclusive Boutique Trips 3 days 2 nights with 7 trips, travel via Bangkok Airways, i.e. "A Different Sukhothai", travel in preparation for the holidays on the occasion of Mother's Day and track the extensive Sukhothai history and 2) Senior Travelers Trip 3 days 2 nights health oriented travel trip, a trip truly suitable for senior travelers as travelers wake up and go to bed early, dine nutritious food and can use the lavatory as freely as they wish i.e. "Visit the Old Capital and Travel for Health with Naturopathy"; travel for health, pay respect to the monk and visit the Old Ayutthaya capital. Special for KTC – Bangkok Airways and KTC MasterCard credit card members, receive an additional 500 baht discount instantly.

Mr. Somsak Boonkam, Founder and CEO of Local Alike states, "Local Alike has a policy to spread profits locally using tourism to develop communities. For this reason Local Alike collaborates with KTC to promote continuous tourism and create new travel trends to experience authentic Thailand. The company organizes 9 cities 20 routes travel trips under the collection Local is New Luxury: travel destinations which take travelers to partake in a special local experience paired with luxurious boutique hotels i.e. the Chanthaburi trip… experience the gem and methods of fishing at Peggy's Cove Resort, travel to ancient communities renowned for gem and the Chanthaburi trip… live with the elephants. Rabbiz Hill Resort takes members to observe the harmonious ways of life between people and elephants, and rest at the Rabbiz Hill Resort, winner of the Thailand Boutique Awards 2016-2017. Special for KTC – Bangkok Airways and KTC MasterCard credit card members, receive an additional 200 baht discount instantly, and the Tour Bangkok with a New Twist in One Day trips i.e. Bangkok styled fishing educational trips at the only area in Bangkok besides the sea (Saentor community, Bang Khun Thian), Bangkok travel trips in cultural areas, experience 3 cultures 4 beliefs and learn more about Thai-Portugese Rattanakosin royal cuisine (Kudi Chin community, Thonburi), Have you been to Khlong Toei…? travel trip (Khlong Toei) travel to change perspectives towards people in Khlong Toei and South Sathon trips which opens new Bangkok travel routes suitable for bikers at 7 unseen places in South Sathon. Special for KTC credit card members receives 5% discount, and KTC – Bangkok Airways and KTC MasterCard credit card members receive 10% discount."

Credit card members who make payments over 1,000 baht using KTC credit cards in the"Colours of Boutique Stay" campaign will receive a chance to win 5 customizable destination Bangkok Airways airline tickets (2 people/prize) with a total worth of 100,000 baht.

"KTC, Noom Sao Tours and Local Alike sincerely hope that this campaign will be an engine for shedding light on Thai tourism as well as further broadening new travel horizons for members to comprehend different views of Thailand." Ms. Janejit concludes.

For more information, call KTC WORLD Travel Service, travel service center for KTC credit card members, at 02 123 5000 or visitwww.ktc.co.th.