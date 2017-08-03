SET wins Energy Conservation award at Thailand Energy Awards 2017

Bangkok--3 Aug--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has recently won the Award for Excellence in Energy Conservation in the creative building for energy conservation category (New and Existing Building) at Thailand Energy Awards 2017 organized by Ministry of Energy, and will represent Thailand to compete at ASEAN level.

SET President Kesara Manchusree stated that SET has placed importance on operating business based on good corporate governance and sustainability, while striking the balance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects in all dimensions of our operations. SET has been highly committed to energy saving and efficient use of resources, starting from the building design and construction according to the international standards of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED of the U.S. Green Building Council. The SET building has also been assessed and rated as a Green Building - Gold level, a world-class benchmark for buildings that take energy, environment and sustainability into consideration.

"SET has recently been awarded the Award for Excellence in Energy Conservation in the creative building for energy conservation category (new & existing building) at Thailand Energy Awards 2017. In addition, SET has also been selected to represent Thailand to enter the regional competition at ASEAN Energy Awards 2017. We feel honored to receive this prestigious award. It reflects SET's and the employees' commitment in moving the organization towards sustainability goals. SET has been strictly in compliance with the set Green Policy such as the Green Procurement, Green Building Management, inclusive of minimizing the use of resources, continuously conserving energy, as well as using environment-friendly materials. All these are for SET to be a role model on sustainability for other organizations," Kesara added.

The awards criteria for the creatively designed building for energy conservation consist of the building's environment management; the architectural design; engineering aspect; energy management and maintenance; as well as the overall environmental impact. The SET building's prominent features which have earned the award include such hi-tech novelties as all four sides of the office building walls being double-skin façade (double-layer glass) which can reduce heat transfer into the building by more than 50 percent. A highly efficient variable air volume air conditioning system is used throughout the building, including the energy-saving LED light bulbs. In addition, solar cells have also been installed on the roof, while the used water can be re-used for watering trees and for the building's water cooling system, among other measures and initiative activities.

For more information on Thailand Energy Awards 2017 competition, please visitwww.thailandenergyaward.com