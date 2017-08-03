Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses Trade and Investment Opportunities in One Belt, One Road

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses Trade and Investment Opportunities in One Belt, One RoadStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday August 3, 2017 11:38
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (second right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with executives of leading Asian public and private organizations, recently joined a discussion panel on trade and investment collaboration with Sino businesses under the One Belt, One Road policy, titled "Partnering Chinese Companies for Projects Along the Belt and Road" at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. As part of the "FutureChina Global Forum 2017" program, the Event was organized by International Enterprise Singapore (IE) and Business China Singapore to exchange insights and experiences on international trade and investment and foster cooperation between leading Asian public and private agencies.
