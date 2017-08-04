Photo Release: KBank wins 4 big awards from Asian Banking Finance Magazine

Bangkok--4 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Silawat Santivisat, KBank Executive Vice President, and Ms. Supaneewan Chutrakul, KBankFirst Senior Vice President, recently represented KBank in receiving four awards from Asian Banking & Finance Magazine, including Thailand Domestic Cash Management Bank of the Year and Domestic Retail Bank of the Year in Thailand for the fourth consecutive year, as well as Mobile Banking Initiative of the Year in Thailand and Credit Card Initiative of the Year in Thailand from the "Extreme Experience to Iceland, Route to Aurora, Time to the Treasures Conqueror" campaign. The award presentation ceremony was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore.

