Bangkok Land pays dividend of 0.08 baht per share, up 14.3% from previous year

Bangkok Land pays dividend of 0.08 baht per share, up 14.3% from previous yearStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 15:02
Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND, led by Mr. Anant Kanjanapas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, today holds its annual shareholder meeting to announce achievement of financial targets and dividend payment of 0.08 baht per share, an increase of 14.3% from the previous fiscal year. The recommended dividend will be proposed for shareholders' approval in today's 45th Shareholder Meeting. Despite ongoing global economic weakness that consequently leads to the slowdown in various sectors of the Thai economy, BLAND still significantly meet the immense success as expected through its high expertise management.
Mr. Anant Kanjanapas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Land Public Company Limited (BLAND), said: "Through our last year's prudential management, the unit trust of IMPACT Growth Real Estate Investment Trust or IMPACT Growth REIT was held by our subsidiary, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., for 741,250,000 units, with the cost of 10.60 baht per unit, a total value of 7,857 million baht. As of March 31, 2017, the unit price closed at 15.00 baht per unit, representing an increase of 41.5%. Additionally, BLAND has entered into additional land sales with unrelated parties, totaling 14,040 million baht. The lands were already transferred totaled 4,607 million baht, with the remaining to be transferred with a value of 9,433 million baht.
Regarding last year's outstanding operations, BLAND has launched 'Villa Albero – Rama 9', a new townhome project at its Srinakarin land bank, with a total project value of 284 million baht. Currently, the project is sold out and fully completed. It has started to be transferred to the customers.
The Portal, a 4-storey state-of-the-art lifestyle shopping complex, located next to the IMPACT Arena and IMPACT Challenger, is also completed. It houses leading restaurants, premium food court, lifestyle shops and new convention facilities which complement the IMPACT facilities.
Meanwhile, IMPACT Speed Park, a brand new world class go kart facility, was opened at the lakeside in Muang Thong Thani with a dedicated international team bringing this fun-filled go kart experience to every member of the family.
For the investment plan, BLAND is developing Cosmo Office Park, a grade A office building in the center of Muang Thong Thani with leasable area of 58,530 sq.m., which will be opened in the second quarter of this year, along with Cosmo Bazaar, a modern air-conditioned shopping center with over 500 shops and eateries and 2,200 parking spaces. The first phase of Cosmo Bazaar was already open in early July 2017. It is expected to be fully opened in the second quarter of this year as well.
"Under the current uncertain economic and political environment, I expect a difficult year ahead for the Thai economy. However, with the successful land sales and transfer at Srinakarin, our debt free position and the strength of our ongoing businesses, Bangkok Land will withstand pressures and challenges that may be posed by the political turmoil and slowing economic activities. In the year ahead, we will continue to further strengthen our existing positions and operations. We will also continue to complete our existing projects and monitor closely new developments on politics and market conditions so as to identify the best opportunities to launch our new projects," Mr. Anant concluded.
Latest Press Release
Mr. Nopporn Thepsithar (center), Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with the Bank's directors and executives, recently attended a new theatrical live performance inspired by Thai...
Bangkok Land Public Company Limited or BLAND, led by Mr. Anant Kanjanapas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, today holds its annual shareholder meeting to announce achievement of financial targets and dividend payment of 0.08 baht per share, an...
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Terapoj Chokeanantang, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Company Limited. (NEO) by Miss Daranee Thongprachum (center right), Group Project...
The 11 asset management firms have jointly established the Thai CG Fund to support the good corporate governance (CG) practice in the capital market. Meanwhile, 40 percent of total fee income will be used to fund the good corporate governance enhancement...
What do summer blockbuster movies, boxed chocolates and skyscrapers have in common? It wasn't until modern air conditioning came to movie theaters , candy confectioners and high-rise office buildings that these industries flourished with the addition...