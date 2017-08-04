Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits DLuck Cinematic Theatre

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits DLuck Cinematic TheatreStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday August 4, 2017 15:22
Mr. Nopporn Thepsithar (center), Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with the Bank's directors and executives, recently attended a new theatrical live performance inspired by Thai literature titled "KAAN" at the D'Luck Cinematic Theatre, Chonburi province. In 2016, EXIM Thailand financed the construction Theatre earmarked as Thailand's new entertainment innovation. The Bank's representatives were received by Mr. Siriwat Vongjarukorn (3rd right), Chairman of the Board of Panjaluck Pasuk Co., Ltd., and executives.
