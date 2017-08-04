KTC introduces special privileges for pet-loving members at Pet Expo Championship 2017.

Bangkok--4 Aug--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Terapoj Chokeanantang, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, joins hands with N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Company Limited. (NEO) by Miss Daranee Thongprachum (center right), Group Project Manager, the organizer of "Pet Expo Championship 2017", the pet fair with the full range of products and services in pet industry, along with alliances, "Pedigree", a pet care products provider by Miss Kuljira Phawasan (second from right),Senior Brand Manager, and "Royal Canin", a global leader in dogs and cats health nutrition by Waratthaya Prasomsap, D.M.V.(second from left), SPT Portfolio Management & Activation Plan Director & PRO Manager, in providing special privileges. KTC credit card members who spend 500 Baht with their card at the fair (in one or multiple sales slips) with the usage of 500 KTC FOREVER REWARDS points can redeem for 15% cashback (members may choose to exercise this cashback option at the KTC booth in front of the entrance to BCC Hall) from 3 to 6 August, 2017 at BCC Hall Central Plaza Ladprao, Ladprao road.

For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th, register for a credit card at any "KTC TOUCH" branches or click link ?http://bit.ly/2skCwZ8.