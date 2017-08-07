Photo Release: SCB reaffirms financial service excellence awards from The Asset

Bangkok--7 Aug--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank recently received seven awards during two prestigious award ceremonies: The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, and Risk Management Awards 2017, and the Triple A Asset Servicing, Fund Management, and Investors Awards 2017. Both were organized by The Asset, ASEAN's leading financial and investment magazine. The awards were for Best Domestic Custodian, Thailand; the Best in Treasury and Working Capital, Thailand; The Best Risk Management Bank, Thailand; the Best Renminbi Bank, Thailand; the Best FX Solutions for IRPC, Thailand; and the Best Cash Management Solutions for True Corporation PCL. Represented by Mr. Pipat Assamongkol, First Executive Vice President of GTS Solution Sales Specialist and Services Division at the presentation ceremony, the awards reaffirm SCB's strong potential and excellence in providing a full range of financial solutions to meet customer demands.

ภาพข่าว: ไทยพาณิชย์ คว้ารางวัลยอดเยี่ยม จาก The Asset นิตยสารชั้นนำระดับภูมิภาค ตอกย้ำความเป็นเลิศด้านบริการธุรกรรมทางการเงินอย่างครบวงจร ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ รับมอบรางวัลแห่งความภาคภูมิใจ จากงาน The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, And Risk Management Awards 2017 และงาน Triple A Asset Servicing, Fund Management and Investors Awards 2017 จัดขึ้นโดย The Asset...

